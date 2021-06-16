Chelsea have agreed to sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan after the Italian League giants triggered his release clause

The English player spent the second half of last season at the San Siro Stadium after becoming surplus to required at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thiago Silva

Tomori scored one goal in 22 appearances in all competition during his loan spell at the Serie A outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Italian League giants AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis this summer.

The 23-year-old defender was impressive during his five months loan spell with the Rossoneri last season.

He made 22 appearances and also scored one goal in the process, and this made the Serie A outfit trigger his £24 million and he is expected to sign a five-year deal afterward.

Fikayo Tomori celebrating his goal for Inter Milan against Juventus last season. Photo by Chris Ricco

Source: Getty Images

According to SunSport quoting Italian football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Milan coach Stefano Pioli got the blessing of legendary defender Paulo Maldini before going for the Englishman.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The publication added that the club's current technical director has been a major part of the centre-back's development since his move to the Serie A earlier this year.

Tomori, confirming this claim said while speaking to The Times in March, saying:

What Tomori said about Paulo Maldini earlier this year

"You feel [Maldini's] presence. As much as I’m playing for myself and for the team and the manager, I want to impress him. It’s like if you were an attacker and one day Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi was your sporting director and saying these words for you. It’s crazy.

"Before every game, he talks and says come on and says well done after. If I haven’t played well he’s still there saying well done."

Tomori fell off the pecking order during Lampard's second year at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva.

Thomas Tuchel has been in charge of Chelsea since January but doesn't have any reason to bring Tomori back.

Chelsea to give Dortmund £60m plus Tammy Abraham for Erling Haaland

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have stepped up their chase for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland following their plans to include Tammy Abraham in the £60 million bid they intend to offer.

Real Madrid and Manchester City among other clubs are also interested in the 20-year-old who scored 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

He wrapped the 2020-21 season up winning the DFB Pokal Cup, beating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final, and scoring twice in the proceedings. Jadon Sancho also scored a brace in the encounter.

Source: Legit