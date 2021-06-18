Odion Ighalo was once linked with a deadline day move to Tottenham but chose to join Man United instead

The former Watford star spent a season long loan at Old Trafford and scored five goals in 23 appearances

Ighalo currently plays for Saudi club Al Shabab and has had a decent season since joining last January

Odion Ighalo's fairytale story about playing for his dream club Man United has copme and gone and the striker reveals he was wooed by Tottenham before moving to Old Trafford, Manchester Evening.

The former Nigeria international joined the Red Devils in January 2020 and accept a pay-cut on deadline day all because he wanted to wear the red and white jersey.

After six months at the Theatre of Dreams, Ighalo was given another deal and in total he played 23 games scoring five goals.

The ex-Watford star has now opened the lid about how Tottenham who desperately wanted to sign him at that time after Harry Kane got injured.

Ighalo said to Elegbete TV Sports:

"When Tottenham heard that Manchester United were in talks with me, they started calling my agent because Harry Kane was injured then and they said Jose Mourinho wanted to speak to me,"

Odion Ighalo wanted to play for Man united at all cost that was why he snubbed moving to Tottenham. Photo by Mathew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

"I am a man of principle, I got a pay cut going to Manchester United. Tottenham were ready to pay me all the wages I was earning in China, they were ready to pay a higher loan fee than Manchester United.

"My director in Shanghai Shenhua was trying to force me to accept Tottenham Hotspur. I told my agent I didn't care, that he should make the Manchester United deal happen if they are serious."

