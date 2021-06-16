Chelsea are edging closer to landing Erling Haaland after offering Abraham plus £60m for the Norwegian striker

Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also on the queue of clubs waiting in line to sign the 20-year-old this summer

Haaland was on fire last campaign scoring 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their chase for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland following their plans to include Tammy Abraham in the £60 million bid they intend to offer.

Real Madrid and Manchester City among other clubs are also interested in the 20-year-old who scored 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

He wrapped the 2020-21 season up winning the DFB Pokal Cup, beating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final, and scoring twice in the proceedings. Jadon Sancho also scored a brace in the encounter.

Tammy Abraham posing with the Champions League title after victory over Manchester City last month. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Haaland wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and other top clubs

His performances have now attracted top clubs like the Blues, Real Madrid, Manchester clubs, Barcelona among others to him despite having a deal with his present club until 2024.

SunSport reports that the Stamford Bridge outfit is hoping to make an early impact on the player reasons they are making their move early.

Italian reporter Ekrem Konur reveals that the London club has initiated negotiations at £60m and Abraham in a player-plus-cash deal but the German outfit is not planning to listen to any offer less than £150m this summer.

Reports reveal that his father alongside Mino Raiola paid visited the La Liga pair in April but Chelsea may have taken the lead in the race to land the forward.

Despite falling down the pecking order since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, Abraham still managed 12 goals in just 18 starts last season.

