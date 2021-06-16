N’Golo Kante will win Ballon d’Or if France win Euro 2020, according to Benjamin Pavard

The 30-year-old has been producing five-star performances for Chelsea and the national team of late

The Chelsea midfielder help the Blues win the Champions League title for the second time in history

N’Golo Kante has been tipped by another France teammate Benjamin Pavard to win Ballon d’Or as Les Bleus beat Germany 1-0 at their Euro 2020 opener, Euro Sport.

The Chelsea midfielder has been winning man-of-the-match awards including their semi final clash with Real Madrid and the final against Man City.

The 30-year-old’s chances of winning has now improved as the only obstacles in his way are teammate Kylian Mbappe and Poland star Robert Lewandowski.

And Bayern Munich star Pavard has admitted that Kante’s chances will increase if France emerge winners of Euro 2020.

““N'Golo is N'Golo. The guy has six lungs. He never stops. He’s a great guy and he proves he’s one of the best players in the world, I hope we will win the Euro to allow him with the Ballon d’Or.

“He has deserved it so much for a few years, he’s a great player. But we are not there yet.”

With the performance of the French side against the Germans in Munich, Les Bleus proved to be favorites to win the trophy with the classy display.

France will play Hungary who lost to Portugal by 3-0 in their second group game and it is expected of Didier Deschamps men to win the game and book a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that N'Golo Kante is becoming one of the most humble persons in the world after answering a question about his favourite spot place to spend the holiday, Sport Bible.

The 30-year-old was asked by Chelsea's new kit sponsors Trivago about his preferred destination when he wants to go for a summer holiday.

The 30-year-old responded: "Sometimes I just stay at home only and I'm happy."

There are no breaks yet for Chelsea midfielder Kante as he is currently on international duty for France at the ongoing Euro 2020.

