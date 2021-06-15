- N'Golo Kante has stated that he prefers to stay at home and be happy rather than traveling to exotic places

- The 30-year-old p0layed a major role in helping Chelsea win their second Champions League title in history

- The France international will be on parade when his country takes on Germany in a Euro 2020 cracker

N'Golo Kante is becoming one of the most humble persons in the world after answering a question about his favourite spot place to spend the holiday, Sport Bible.

The 30-year-old was asked by Chelsea's new kit sponsors Trivago about his preferred destination when he wants to go for a summer holiday.

The 30-year-old responded:

"Sometimes I just stay at home only and I'm happy."

There are no breaks yet for Chelsea midfielder Kante as he is currently on international duty for France at the ongoing Euro 2020.

The two-time Premier League winner won the Champions League at the concluded season and was given the man-of-the-match award.

N'Golo Kante says he prefers staying at home to traveling to exotic places for holiday. Photo by Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Kante was noticed approaching the Champions League trophy with humility as he gave a pat on the silverware when it got to his turn to stay one-on-one with it.

Many, including Man United star Paul Pogba have even called for the petite star to win the Ballon d'Or award as he is currently the best attacking and defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba believes N'Golo Kante should be named winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or after playing a major part in Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign, Sport Bible.

The France international posted a series of man-of-the-match performances enroute to the finals where they defeated Premier League rivals Man City.

The ten-year Ballon d'Or monopoly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi was broken in 2018 by Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

Legit.ng also reported that Legendary Premier League manager Arsene Wenger has singled out N'Golo Kante for praise, claiming the Chelsea star is currently Europe's best all-round midfielder.

Kante has received accolades from all quarters in recent weeks, all thanks to his outstanding end to the season for the Blues.

The midfielder played a central role in Chelsea's Champions League glory on Saturday, May 29, in Porto, picking the Man of the Match award.

