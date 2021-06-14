- Kamaru Usman was spotted in the state house in Marina as he was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu

- The 34-year-old successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship following a second round knockout

- Usman will be having another rematch with Colby Covington which UFC have announced as his next opponent

Kamaru Usman touched down in Lagos state and paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in Marina, Facebook.

The UFC welterweight champion flew into the country for the first since he was a child from his base in the United States.

The 34-year-old had a brief meeting with the governor and was given a plaque to honour his visit into the government house.

Usman recently retained his welterweight crown after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second round, his second victory over the American-born Mexican mixed martial artist.

Colby Covington has been named as the Nigerian Nightmare's challenger as the Delta state born wrestler will be defending his belt for the sixth time.

Kamaru Usman, UFC welterweight champion visits Lagos state Governor Sanwo Olu. Photo by Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Usman defeated Covington back in 2019 in a fourth round stoppage and the rematch has now been set for the end of 2021.

Usman has ambitions in moving into the middleweight class but has promised never to challenge Isarel Adesanya who is the champion in the division.

Leon Edwards who defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 recently held in Arizona is also in contention for a rematch and a shot at Usman's welterweight crown.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria's mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya returned to winning ways following his victory over Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC 263 title at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The 31-year-old maintained his dominance in the middleweight division after winning the fight via unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 at the end of the fight according to MMA Fighting and CBS Sport.

This is however the second time Adesanya will be beating the Italian fighter having initially conquered him during their first meeting in April 2018 - but that was through a split decision.

The Nigerian-born fighter came deployed his usual orthodox style and he dominated most part of the first two of their five rounds fight.

