- Super Falcons equalized thrice in their 3-3 draw against Portugal during an invitational tournament in the United States

- The 11-time African champions who lost their first game against Jamaica had their backs on the ropes but salvaged an injury draw

- Nigeria will play their last game against the United States as they looking to finish the tournament on a high

Super Falcons came back from 2-0 down to draw with Portugal by 3-3 in their tour of the United States, Brila, NFF.

The Nigeria side had earlier lost by 1-0 to Jamaica in the first game but bounced back to avoid another defeat against the Portuguese.

The Randy Waldrum's ladies produced a better performance than the loss to the Reggae girls and they showed mental strength in their come back win.

It took a 94th minute goal from Rosheedat Ajibade to salvage a draw for the current African champions.

It was a panic situation for the Falcons as Chidinma Okeke scored a own goal in the 21st minute before Carole Costa made it 2-0 for Portugal in the 34th minute.

Michelle Alozie halved the deficit a minute before half time as the Falcons were trailing by 2-1 during the break.

Telma Encarnacao restored the two-goal cushion to make it 3-1 after the restart but Diana Gomes gave the Nigeria side a glimmer of hope when she scored an own goal to make it 3-2.

Four minutes after the 90 Atletico Madrid striker Ajibade scored the decisive goal to make it 3-3.

Nigeria will play the United States in their last game against in the early hours of Thursday, June 17.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi has blamed herself for the Super Falcons of Nigeria's defeat against Jamaica in their first game at the Summer US invitational tournament.

The Super Falcons who were without the super striker Asisat Oshoala and incredible defender Onome Ebi were unable to shine in their first game thereby suffering a disappointing defeat.

Despite making incredible saves in the encounter against Jamaica as he also saved a penalty, goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was still beaten as Nigeria lost 1-0.

