Tochukwu Oluehi has confirmed Super Falcons' readiness for their next game against Portugal in America

The 34-year-old goalkeeper explained that she is to be blamed for Nigeria's first defeat against Jamaica in the competition

Super Falcons have welcomed the duo of Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi into the camp ahead of next game

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi has blamed herself for the Super Falcons of Nigeria's defeat against Jamaica in their first game at the Summer US invitational tournament.

The Super Falcons who were without the super striker Asisat Oshoala and incredible defender Onome Ebi were unable to shine in their first game thereby suffering a disappointing defeat.

Despite making incredible saves in the encounter against Jamaica as he also saved a penalty, goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was still beaten as Nigeria lost 1-0.

According to the report on GOAL, the defeat against Jamaica was the Super Falcons' first since they were beaten by Germany at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

And ahead of their next game against Portugal, Tochukwu Oluehi explained that herself and teammates would seek redemption by getting a win in the encounter.

“I wanted to blame myself, but I don’t know what to say. When a goalkeeper does her possible best, just a silly goal would come and mess everything up.

“I wasn’t happy for the goal [we conceded] but I tried, I did my best.

“We have seen the game [against Jamaica]. We would go back home and correct where we made our mistakes, pick up and ensure we win our second game against Portugal.”

Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi. Photo by Samuel Ahmadu

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following the Super Falcon’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their opening game at the US Summer Series, Nigerian stars Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi have arrived for the second game against Portugal.

The Raggae Girlz of Jamaica ended the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s seven-game unbeaten run on Thursday night, June 10, with a 1-0 win over the West Africans.

Deneisha Blackwood grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half as Jamaica pipped the Falcons in the opening match of the Summer Series that kicked off in Texas on Thursday.

Nigeria began the game on a high note but were poor in the final third as they missed several chances in the first 45 minutes as it remained all-square.

Falcons will eventually pay for their missed chances with Blackwood breaking the deadlock to make up for her missed penalty to give the Caribbeans the victory.

Source: Legit