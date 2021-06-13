Jesse Lingard isn't offended with him being snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the 2020 Euro championship

In spite of the midfielder enjoying a superb second half of last season, he didn't do well enough for the Three Lions

The former West Ham star was however spotted wearing Declan Rice's jersey while supporting the Three Lions

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was spotted in a pub cheering England to victory in their Euro 2020 group opener against Croatia on Sunday, Juve 13.

The 28-year-old is among the players left out of the Three Lions squad for the championship but doesn't feel disappointed about it.

His support however turned out well as Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling shot Gareth Southgate's men to triumph with his 57th-minute effort with Kalvin Phillips bagging the assist.

The midfielder wore Declan Rice's jersey number four while having a parrot sit on his shoulder while the game was going on.

Raheem Sterling powering England to victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opening Group D fixture at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Lingard also donned a bucket hat and sunglasses and posed for pictures which he eventually shared on social media with the caption 'come on England'.

The Red Devils star became friends with Rice during his loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season as reported by SunSport and Caught Offisde. When his loan spell ended, England anchor man Rice posted on his Instagram:

What Declan Rice said on teammate Jesse Lingard

"This is emotional brother! Absolute pleasure to share the pitch and changing room with you again! "You're going to be missed massively mate."

Despite starting the 2020-21 season on a poor note, Lingard enjoyed tremendous form in the second half of the campaign after scoring nine goals and five assists in 16 EPL appearances for West Ham United.

