England vs Croatia's Euro 2020 Group F opener ended in a 1-0 win for the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored the hosts' only goal of the match as they moved top of Group D

Gareth Southgate's men will still face the Czech Republic and Scotland in their remaining group fixtures

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Raheem Sterling's 57th-minute goal was all England needed to beat Croatia in their Euro 2020 Group D opener at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 13.

The Three Lions headed into the game as clear favourites over their European counterparts with Gareth Southgate not leaving anything to chance.

He named the likes of Harry Kane, Sterling, and Phil Foden in his starting XI, with Jordan Pickford preferred over Man United shot-stopper Dean Henderson in goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The hosts were dominant from the blow of the whistle, with Foden going close inside six minutes, but the Man City ace was unlucky as he saw his lovely left-footed curler bounce off the inside of the post.

Sterling was England's match hero at Wembley, with his only goal earning his side all the three points. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

Sterling had a chance to break the deadlock in the 20th minute after he got behind Croatia's defence, but his cross to the far post was headed away.

The visitors' best chance of the half came in the 27th minute through Ivan Perisic who came close after slashing the ball over the bar from 17 yards.

The second half of the tie saw England pick from where they left and had their efforts finally rewarded in the 57th minute through Sterling who eventually bagged his first goal for the Three Lions at a major tournament.

Kavin Philips and Foden nearly combined for England's second four minutes later, but Gvardiol was in place to fend off the danger.

Rebic should have drawn Croatia level in the 65th minute, but he missed the chance with a flustered attempt.

Sterling and Kane both went close late on in the half, but neither could double the home side's lead as the tie ended 1-0 in favour of Southgate's wards.

The result means England now top Group D with three points ahead of the Czech Republic's meeting with Scotland on Monday, June 14.

Italy kick-off Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note

Legit.ng earlier reported that an emphatic display by the Italian national team saw the Azzurri cruise to a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening encounter of Euro 2020 on Friday night, June 11.

AS are reporting that there was no delight in the Turkish team as Roberto Mancini’s side were too strong and dominated the encounter from start to finish.

After a barren first half, Italy came out all guns blazing and scored three in the second 45 minutes.

Source: Legit.ng