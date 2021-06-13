Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could be on his way to Premier League side Chelsea this summer

The Stamford Bridge landlords are also interested in the signing of Bayern Munich super striker Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea won the Champions League title last season in what was an incredible term for Thomas Tuchel and players

Chelsea who are the current Champions League holders have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

Since the Blues became the champions of Europe, Thomas Tuchel who is the manager of the side has been trying to bolster his squad ahead of next season's campaign in all competitions.

There have been concerns that Antonio Rudiger might be leaving Chelsea this summer and the Blues' chiefs are already preparing a replacement for him.

According to the report on Daily Star and Football London, the Stamford Bridge landlords are also interested in the signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been heavily linked with a move to west London as Tuchel aims to improve his attacking options.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas explained that he had to leave Premier League giants Chelsea because of the fact that Jorginho kept him out of the Blues squad.

After spending five years at Stamford Bridge, Cesc Fabregas had to leave the Premier League side in January 2019 after being declared surplus to requirements by former coach Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri preferred Jorginho ahead of Cesc Fabregas which made the Spaniard to play only six Premier League games for Chelsea that season.

According to the report, Cesc Fabregas who also played for Barcelona explained that he had to leave so as for him to get regular playing time elsewhere.

Fabregas went on to join French side Monaco when his former teammate at Arsenal Thierry Henry was in charge of the team before he was sacked weeks later.

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane in action. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported how Borussia Dortmund’s striker Erling Haaland has become a major priority for Premier League club Chelsea as manager Thomas Tuchel is set to bolster his squad.

It is no longer a hidden secret that the Blues are desperately interested in the sensation this summer as they are already making underground moves.

Following their Champions League glory on May 29, head coach Tuchel is prepared to improve his attack in their bid to challenge for titles next season.

Source: Legit