Erling Haaland is being trailed by several clubs in Europe including Stamford Bridge side Chelsea who are closing in

The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is the most sought player at the moment with Real Madrid and Manchester United on the chase

Blues are ready to hand the 20-year-old his dream short number should he complete a blockbuster £150m transfer

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Borussia Dortmund’s striker Erling Haaland has become a major priority for Premier League club Chelsea as manager Thomas Tuchel is set to bolster his squad.

It is no longer a hidden secret that the Blues are desperately interested in the sensation this summer as they are already making underground moves.

Following their Champions League glory on May 29, head coach Tuchel is prepared to improve his attack in their bid to challenge for titles next season.

Erling Haaland on the radar of Chelsea. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Football London are reporting that the manager is already on the trail of three players, but Haaland is his main focus.

Several clubs are jostling for the signature of Haaland who scored a massive 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Although Chelsea will have to pay around £150million to stand any chance of luring Haaland to Stamford Bridge, it was reported earlier this week that the Leeds-born goal-getter is 'interested' in making the move to west London, handing Tuchel a massive boost in his hopes of strengthening his forward line with his signature.

Other strikers have been heavily linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, including Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are also doing everything to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season.

Following the financial effect of the pandemic, Inter Milan are seeking funds and now they want to dispose of one of their best stars for last season.

It was gathered that the Italian champions want a fee of around £69million for the player who they paid £36m for from Real Madrid last summer.

It was gathered that the Stamford Bridge club are keen to ship out Palmieri, having fallen down the pecking order behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso on the left-side of defence.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City star Phil Foden has emerged the most valuable player in the world at the moment according to a new compilation by International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), 101 Great Goals reports.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe missed out of the bi-annual list which ranks Foden as the most valuable player in world football, with a worth of 190 million euros (roughly £163 million).

It is a list covering the top five leagues in European football, present are three English players among the five Premier League stars present.

Source: Legit