Cesc Fabregas left Premier League side Chelsea during Sarri's reign after spending five years with the Blues

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star has now stated clearly he left Stamford Bridge because of Jorginho

During his time in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea, Fabregas was among the best midfielders in England

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has explained that he had to leave Premier League giants Chelsea because of the fact that Jorginho kept him out of the Blues squad.

After spending five years at Stamford Bridge, Cesc Fabregas had to leave the Premier League side in January 2019 after being declared surplus to requirements by former coach Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri preferred Jorginho ahead of Cesc Fabregas which made the Spaniard to play only six Premier League games for Chelsea that season.

According to the report on Mirror, Cesc Fabregas who also played for Barcelona explained that he had to leave so as for him to get regular playing time elsewhere.

Fabregas went on to join French side Monaco when his former teammate at Arsenal Thierry Henry was in charge of the team before he was sacked weeks later.

“One of the biggest reasons I left Chelsea is because Jorginho.

"He’s a very smart player, intelligent, a very good passer of the ball. The only thing I can say about him sometimes is he releases the ball too quickly when he can play forward.

"He makes the team tick. At Chelsea, he has N'Golo Kante protecting him all the time, and I know that’s a big thing, I don’t know here how he will cope at a big, big game at the Euros.''

