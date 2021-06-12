England vs Croatia will go down at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium

A fan of the Three Lions has decorated the whole house in England colours while his girlfriend was on duty at work

She returned home amid disappointment, but after several plea, she saw the funny side of the act

A fan of the Three Lions of England ensured that while his girlfriend was at work, he spent about two hours decorating their entire house in flags and cardboards in support of England.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on Croatia on Sunday, June 13, in a highly entertaining fixture with the match already gathering momentum ahead of kick-off.

Dave mischievously ripped their home in red and white - with cutouts of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all visibly seen at the front of the house.

And after what seemed to have been a tough day at work, his girlfriend arrived home to a number of Red and White colours.

He told SPORTbible:

"She wasn't best pleased at the start. But now she has seen the funny side of it all. Thankfully I'm still allowed to be in the house!"

"The neighbours love it and once I got mine up, a few others started to get their flags out as well. It has brought lots of positives as well."

The 36-year-old says his project cost around £50 in total thanks to his friend, Stu Evans, who owns his own printing company.

Meanwhile, with England opening their account against Croatia on Sunday, June 13, a dog which has been branded UK’s cleverest has tipped the Three Lions for victory.

The dog popularly called Willow the wonder pooch can spell her own name, count from one to ten and even identify shapes.

SunSport are claiming that the pet has a record of predicting major events correctly and now the cockapoo says Gareth’s Southgate’s side will emerge victorious at Wembley.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ignored Red Devils’ stars while picking his England starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Championships.

The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the competition when they face impressive Croatia on Sunday, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Mourinho who has taken over at Italian side AS Roma, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would be ‘untouchables’ in his starting eleven.

