Jose Mourinho ignored Marcus Rashford and other Manchester United stars in his possible England starting line-up

Rashford was United’s most performing striker under the manager while he was at Old Trafford, but the tactician ignored the youngster

The ‘Special One’ stated that Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would have been ‘untouchables’ if he were Gareth Southgate

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ignored Red Devils’ stars while picking his England starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Championships.

The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the competition when they face impressive Croatia on Sunday, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Mourinho who has taken over at Italian side AS Roma, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would be ‘untouchables’ in his starting eleven.

Despite being one of his most reliable performers during his spell at Manchester United, Mourinho ignored Marcus Rashford.

He told talkSPORT via Independent:

"Grealish is untouchable and his best position is coming in from the left.

"It creates a situation, because Rashford can only play there. When he plays on the right he completely loses his dynamic, it is totally broken. He is very good on the left, attacking space.

"Grealish for me is tremendous in what he creates. He reminds me a little bit, I don't lie, he reminds me of Luis Figo...the way he gets forward, gets penalties, he's very powerful and I like him a lot.”

Meanwhile, The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the Euro 2020 Championship on Sunday when they take on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium.

England are expected to ease through in Group D, which also have strong sides like the Czech Republic and then Scotland.

Gareth Southgate's side have a decent chance of going all the way. He has an embarrassment of riches in his 26-man squad.

England's squad is so strong that, according to Transfermarkt, they are the most valuable side at Euro 2020 by some distance.

