Jose Mourinho has jokingly told Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo to leave him alone in peace

The Portuguese manager will be working with Roma in the Serie A next season and his team is bound to play against Ronaldo

The Special One and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner were manager and player between the 2010 and 2013 term at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho will be facing one of his oldest enemies Cristiano Ronaldo when the Serie A resumes next season, AS.

And the Special One has jokingly made a plea to the Juventus striker to leave him in peace when the new season kicks off.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and won La Liga and Cop del Rey.

Jose Mourinho will worry a lot about Ronaldo when Roma play Juventus next season. Photo by Peter Powell and Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho and Cristiano were opposing figures when the Portuguese manager returned to Chelsea and his brief spell with Man United.

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did damage to the teams of his former boss. While speaking to talkSPORT Mourinho joked:

“He should leave Italy now and leave me in peace.!"

The Roma manager also praised the 36-year-old's goalscoring form at the top level of the game despite his age.

Mourinho added:

“Everybody says, and I say the same, he’s not 25 any more. He’s 36. He doesn’t score 50 goals, but how many did he score? 35.

“The record is incredible, the numbers speak by itself.”

