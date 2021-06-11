Rio Ferdinand has named the players he thinks will perform well at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships

The former Manchester United captain stated that he is already watching out for players like Kylian Mbappe

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane are stars to watch out for according to Ferdinand

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made huge prediction as Euro 2020 commences saying he would watch out for players like Kylian Mbappe.

Ferdinand made huge predictions ahead of the European Championships with England's campaign getting underway on Sunday.

He names players to watch out for as well as who he thinks will become the highest goal scorer at the tournament.

Rio Ferdinand will watch out for some stars at Euro 2020. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

As is in every international tournament, top talent will be on show over the next four weeks including big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

Mirror Sport asked Ferdinand to name his players to watch, he said:

"My players to watch would be: Obviously Mbappe. I want to see Lewandowski do it on the international stage.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, you’d love to see him perform. And all the English youngsters, put them in there as one."

Meanwhile Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has assured Portugal fans that he will approach Euro 2020 with the same motivation which he played in the 2004 edition.

The 36-year-old is heading to his fifth continental championship with his national team and will hope to help them defend the title they won five years ago successfully this summer.

CR7 was 19 when he made his debut in the competition and 17 years later, he is stronger than ever and will be one of the stars to watch out for in the one-month football events.

Portugal kick off their campaign against Hungary before facing Germany and France in their Group F games. The Juventus striker was quoted by Marca and Football Addict.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ignored Red Devils’ stars while picking his England starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Championships.

The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the competition when they face impressive Croatia on Sunday, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Mourinho who has taken over at Italian side AS Roma, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would be ‘untouchables’ in his starting eleven.

Despite being one of his most reliable performers during his spell at Manchester United, Mourinho ignored Marcus Rashford.

Source: Legit