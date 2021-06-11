Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is going into the Euro 2020 competition with the motivation to win it

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be making his fifth appearances in the continental championship this summer

The attacker has now promised their fans that they are ready to give their all and retain the title at the end of the tourney

Cristiano Ronaldo has assured Portugal fans that he will approach Euro 2020 with the same motivation which he played in the 2004 edition.

The 36-year-old is heading to his fifth continental championship with his national team and will hope to help them defend the title they won five years ago successfully this summer.

Ronaldo was 19 when he made his debut in the competition and 17 years later, he is stronger than ever and will be one of the stars to watch out for in the one-month football events.

Portugal kick off their campaign against Hungary before facing Germany and France in their Group F games. The Juventus striker was quoted by Marca and Football Addict.

Portugal stars celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Israel during their international friendly game. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

What Ronaldo said going into the competition

"I'm as motivated, or more, than I was back in 2004. The Portuguese fans can expect the same as always, a team with motivation and ambition. We'll have a positive mentality that things will go well. The team and all Portuguese fans must believe things will go well.

"The captain is good. I've been working well alongside my teammates and the coaching staff. We're focused on working well.

"I hope things go as well as possible, now that the preparation work is done. We just need to fine-tune a few things. Now the ball just needs to start rolling. We want Portugal to start well, with a win against Hungary."

Euro all-time highest goals scorer

Ronaldo is currently the joint all-time top scorer with former UEFA president Michel Platini with nine goals each and the Portuguese could beat the record this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo booed by fans for taking a free-kick

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been trolled for taking the ‘worst ever free-kick’ of his career during their friendly match against Israel ahead of Euro 2020 championships.

The Juventus striker is famous for scoring free-kicks as it remains one of the trademarks of his career, but that seems to have changed.

The 36-year-old who seemed to be in the twilight of his career made an effort to take one during their 4-0 win on Wednesday night, June 9.

