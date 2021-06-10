- Georginio Wijnaldum has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain from Premier League side Liverpool

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Dutch attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who completed the move from Liverpool on a free transfer.

This latest development won't be a good news for Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans who have been expecting their clubs to sign the 30-year-old who was superb for Liverpool last term.

At Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum spent five years with the Anfield landlords and helped them to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

However, Liverpool chiefs wanted Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a new after the end of last Premier League season, but he decided to walk away.

According to the report on Sky Sports, Georginio Wijnaldum explained that he is joining Paris Saint-Germain because he wants to a new challenge for his professional football career.

"Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me. I join one of the best teams in Europe and I am determined to bring my desire and my determination to this ambitious project.

"Paris Saint-Germain has proved its status in recent years, and I am certain that together, for our supporters, we can go even further and higher."

He joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and was able to play 237 games for the Reds before he departed.

