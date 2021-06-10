- UFC star Kamaru Usman meets Nigerian governor Yahaya Bello as he begins plans to launch his foundation in Edo state

- The martial artist is hoping to give people from a humble background a chance to show the quality they possess

- Usman recently defended his UFC title after defeating Jorge Masvidal in a rematch in April 2021

Nigeria's UFC champion Kamaru Usman is back home to flag off his foundation in Edo state as part of his plans to give back to society.

The 34-year-old Auchi born initially declared his intention to give those who might be struggling the opportunity to change their lives.

He said this after ending the dominance of welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019 and was reported by Forbes.

Usman who recently defended his title against Jorge Masvidal in April 2021 has now landed in his fatherland, meeting one of the youngest governors in the country.

Gov. Yahaya Bello posing with Kamaru Usman and his UFC belt with the martial artist's crew in the statehouse in Kogi. Credit - lindaikejiblogofficia

The mixed martial artist and his crew met governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and the 45-year-old politician posed with the prestigious title.

Meanwhile, Usman also presented the governor with an autographed copy of his souvenir while he was at the statehouse projecting his vision to the number one man in Kogi.

Kamaru has become a force to reckon with in his industry having lost just one bout after 20 fights in his professional career.

Nine of his triumphs came through knockouts while just one was via submission from his opponent.

