- Adorable moment where mixed martial art fighter Kamaru Usman and his little daughter Samirah were filmed exercising

- The Nigerian who recently defended his title against Jorge Masvidal shared the short video clip on his IG page

- The exercise routines also has instructions for the benefits of those who might be willing to follow their program in their own spaces

UFC champion Kamaru Usman seems to have found himself a new training partner after his six-year-old daughter joined him for a light exercise routine.

The 34-year-old and his adorable little girl were filmed uniformly doing their exercises program by program.

Both of them had their training mats laid in front of a lush green lawn outside in what appears to look like the front of their house.

Among the sessions they did were front, right, and left planks, push-ups among several others in the short clip uploaded on Instagram.

Kamaru Usman and his lovely-looking daughter Samirah posing with the UFC fighter's belt after win over Jorge Masvidal. Credit - usman84kg

Source: Instagram

Usman who has lost just one fight in his last 20 professional bouts he has had accompanied the video he posted online with a simple message that reads:

"We working over here! #MissPretty."

In April, the Nigerian fighter defended his UFC 261 title against Jorge Masvidal in a Welterweight Championship rematch, knocking the American out in the second round of their meeting.

The victory meant he was the first to defend his title successfully defended his title and earned Usman himself his fourth Performance of the Night bonus award.

However, it is unsure who Kamaru will be fighting next, he will continue to keep fit and in shape ahead of that time.

Source: Legit Nigeria