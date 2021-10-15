Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa turned 29 on October 29 and the former Kano Pillars captain was celebrated

Ahmed Musa's teammates in Turkey were also not left out of the celebration as the presented the Nigeria legend a cake

Musa who recently made his 101 cap for the Super Eagles expressed happiness as he thanked all Nigerians for the messages

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has shared adorable video of himself where his teammates at Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian striker on Thursday, October 14, turned 29 and he received lots of congratulatory messages from Nigerians home and abroad and also from the media industry.

Musa who recently got his 101 caps for the Super Eagles thanked his teammates at the Turkish club for the birthday cake they presented for him.

Ahmed Musa in action for Turkish side Fatih Karagümruk. Photo by /BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

In the awesome video, Ahmed Musa was spotted thanking his teammates on the pitch while cutting the cake.

Ahmed Musa's reaction

''Thank you is never going to be enough. For your messages, calls, prayers and gifts, I am grateful. We shall always have reasons to celebrate. Thanks for making my birthday a special one.''

