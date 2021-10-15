Sergio Aguero has explained that Lionel Messi told him to win the Champions League for chance to land Ballon d'Or award

The Argentina international also explained the major difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Aguero left Manchester City last season after winning the Premier League and he is now playing for Barcelona

Sergio Aguero who is currently on the books of Barcelona has explained the major difference between his teammate in the Argentina national team Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For more than 10 years now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in serious rivalries with these two players have 11 Ballon d'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won many titles at the club sides and also the national teams with only the FIFA World Cup missing in their trophy cabinets.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina. Photo by VI Images

Source: Getty Images

In the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo made stunning return to Premier League side Manchester United, while Lionel Messi decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans of these two players always engage in debates of who is the best, and Sergio Aguero has made big explanation on Messi and Ronaldo according to the report on Sportskeeda and Elpais.

Sergio Aguero's reaction

''Cristiano Ronaldo is more forward than Leo Messi. And what he has, like every scorer, is that when he is confident he makes goals, goals and goals."

The former Manchester City striker also explained that Lionel Messi told him that winning the Champions League will give him the chance to land the Ballon d'Or award.

