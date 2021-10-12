Ballon d'Or award ceremony will return this year with Lionel Messi facing serious competition for his crown

Lionel Messi has not been able to hit the ground running so far this season at French side Paris Saint-Germain

November 29, 2021 is the date name of winner will be announced at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris

Names of the 30 men who will fight for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been released in which Lionel Messi is expected to face serious competition this time around.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled last year due to the disturbance of COVID-19, and Lionel Messi is the holder of the title having won it last in 2019.

Lionel Messi is also the highest beneficiary of the Ballon d'Or as he has six in his cabinet, while Cristiano Ronaldo who is his long term rival has five.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina national team. Photo by Marcelo Endell

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL, on the list, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante made and all these players would want to win it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Below is the 30-man list

Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea

Nicolo Barella Inter

Karim Benzema Real Madrid

Leonardo Bonucci Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini Juventus

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City

Ruben Dias Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan & PSG

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Phil Foden Manchester City

Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund

Jorginho Chelsea

Harry Kane Tottenham

N'Golo Kante Chelsea

Simon Kjaer AC Milan

Robert Lewandowski Bayern

Romelu Lukaku Inter & Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez Manchester City

Lautaro Martinez Inter

Kylian Mbappe PSG

Lionel Messi Barcelona & PSG

Luka Modric Real Madrid

Gerard Moreno Villarreal

Mason Mount Chelsea

Neymar PSG

Pedri Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus & Man Utd

Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Raheem Sterling Manchester City

Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid

Former EPL star names who will win be crowned world best player ever

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Robbie Savage who is now a football pundit explained that this season will play an important role in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that he expects the Portuguese to be named world best ahead of long term rival Lionel Messi.

The debates on who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been for years with fans of these two players always involve in serious argument and discussions.

And to make the all things more sweeter, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always break and set new records for themselves at club levels and national teams.

Source: Legit