Messi, Ronaldo and 28 Other Big Superstars Make 30-Man Nominees for 2021 Ballon d’Or Award
- Ballon d'Or award ceremony will return this year with Lionel Messi facing serious competition for his crown
- Lionel Messi has not been able to hit the ground running so far this season at French side Paris Saint-Germain
- November 29, 2021 is the date name of winner will be announced at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris
Names of the 30 men who will fight for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been released in which Lionel Messi is expected to face serious competition this time around.
The Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled last year due to the disturbance of COVID-19, and Lionel Messi is the holder of the title having won it last in 2019.
Lionel Messi is also the highest beneficiary of the Ballon d'Or as he has six in his cabinet, while Cristiano Ronaldo who is his long term rival has five.
According to the report on GOAL, on the list, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante made and all these players would want to win it.
Below is the 30-man list
Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea
Nicolo Barella Inter
Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Leonardo Bonucci Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini Juventus
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
Ruben Dias Manchester City
Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan & PSG
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Phil Foden Manchester City
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund
Jorginho Chelsea
Harry Kane Tottenham
N'Golo Kante Chelsea
Simon Kjaer AC Milan
Robert Lewandowski Bayern
Romelu Lukaku Inter & Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez Manchester City
Lautaro Martinez Inter
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Lionel Messi Barcelona & PSG
Luka Modric Real Madrid
Gerard Moreno Villarreal
Mason Mount Chelsea
Neymar PSG
Pedri Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus & Man Utd
Mohamed Salah Liverpool
Raheem Sterling Manchester City
Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Robbie Savage who is now a football pundit explained that this season will play an important role in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that he expects the Portuguese to be named world best ahead of long term rival Lionel Messi.
The debates on who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been for years with fans of these two players always involve in serious argument and discussions.
And to make the all things more sweeter, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always break and set new records for themselves at club levels and national teams.
Source: Legit