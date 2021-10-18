William Troost-Ekong has married his long-term spouse in a private wedding London ceremony according to reports

The 28-year-old has been in a relationship with his lover for some time now and they stunned the few guests with their dance steps

Super Eagles teammates Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Leon Balogun were among those who were present at the ceremony

Nigerian international William Troost-Ekong has officially tied the knot with his long-term partner in a private ceremony according to reports.

Linda Ikeji’s blog is reporting that the player’s Super Eagles teammates Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun were among the few guests in attendance.

It was gathered that the private ceremony, which took place in London saw the attendance of several footballers including Moussa Sissoko, Tom Cleverly and many other superstars.

William Troost-Ekong marries spouse. Photo: lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Also part of the ceremony was Bobo Ajudua who is a lawyer to Nigerian music sensation Davido, as he shared clips on his Instagram story.

Back in 2018 Troost-Ekong and his partner shared adorable photos during a family outing with their newborn son Oscar Ekong.

He wrote via Report Minds:

"Finalmente benvenuto a casa il mio bambino" (meaning; "Finally welcome home my baby."

