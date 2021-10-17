Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo cannot stop scoring in the Saudi Arabian League after netting his sixth goal of the season this weekend

The former Premier League star inspired Al-Shabab to a 3-0 triumph away from home over Al Batin this weekend

They have now reduced Al-Ittihad's leadership on the table to just four points despite playing one game more in the Saudi Arabian top flight

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was on target for his Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in their 3-0 triumph over Al Batin in the country's Premier League this weekend.

The 32-year-old has now taken his goal tally to six goals after eight rounds of topflight games so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth time the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations golden boot winner has found the back of the net in the last five appearances for the club.

Odion Ighalo in action for Al-Shabab as they cruised to victory away from home over the weekend. Credit - @ighalojude

Complete Sports report that Ighalo's goal came in the 72nd minute as they clinch maximum points without conceding a goal away from home.

What position is Al-Shabab on the log

The victory helped Al-Shabab stretch their unbeaten run to five games while they climbed to the fifth position on the table - four points behind Al-Ittihad so far.

With his goal scoring form, it is left to be seen if the ex-Super Eagles forward can fire his club to glory at the end of the season in his first full season having joined them mid-way last campaign.

Ighalo spent one season on loan at Manchester United but the Premier League club was not impressed enough to hand him a permanent deal and he left them in January 2021.

