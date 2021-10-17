Ahmed Musa and his teammate extended their celebration into the dressing room after beating Altay in a Super Lig encounter

Yann Karamoh scored the only goal that separated both sides at the end of the normal regulation period in the 15th minute

Fatih Karagumruk star Tunay Torun was however filmed by Ahmed Musa dancing to Love Nwantiti by CKay after the game

Yann Karamoh's lone strike was all Fatih Karagumruk needed to outshine Altay in their Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday, October 17.

The victory propelled them to fourth position on the table after claiming their fifth victory of the season after nine rounds of games.

After the game, it was celebration galore in the dressing room as Ahmed Musa's teammate Tunay Torun showed his dance moves while popular Nigerian song, Love Nwantiti, was playing underneath.

Ahmed Musa's Fatih Karagumruk teammates celebrating their goal against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles captain filmed his colleague who was entertaining the rest of the team with his passionate dance moves and posted it on his official Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How long did Musa last in the game?

Musa, who recently became the player with most caps for Nigeria lasted 64 minutes but Fabio Borini saw the game to the very end as the visitors ran off with the lone goal scored in the 15th minute.

Meanwhile, the former Leicester City winger will be hoping to add to his goal tally for his Turkish club having scored just one in eight appearances for them so far this campaign.

Musa featured for the country's national team when they defeated Central African Republic in the second leg of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Douala earlier this month.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men will need just one more win to secure their passage to the final stage of the qualification for the 2022 global football showpiece staging in Qatar next year.

Celebration galore for Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who clocked 29 on October 14 was celebrated specially by teammates at his Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük, KemiFilani reports.

The Nigerian international who had a brief stint with Kano Pillars earlier in the year having left Saudi outfit Al Nassr has continued to impress his new club.

A clip currently making the rounds on social media shows that Musa, who is Nigeria’s all-time goal scorer with four goals, is so much loved at his club.

Source: Legit