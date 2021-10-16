Ahmed Musa was showered with love by his teammates at Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük as he celebrated his 29th birthday

The Super Eagles captain shared a clip of himself being celebrated by teamates who spilled cake on his face

Musa joined the club during the summer after a short second spell with Nigerian club Kano Pillars earlier in the year

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who clocked 29 on October 14 was celebrated specially by teammates at his Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük, KemiFilani reports.

The Nigerian international who had a brief stint with Kano Pillars earlier in the year having left Saudi outfit Al Nassr has continued to impress his new club.

A clip currently making the rounds on social media shows that Musa, who is Nigeria’s all-time goal scorer with four goals, is so much loved at his club.

Ahmed Musa celebrates 29th birthday in style. Photo: ahmedmusa718

Holding a cake and surrounded by his clapping Fatih Karagümrük teammates, Musa could only smile as he managed to blow out the candles.

While some of the players tickled him, others took turns to pat him on different parts of the body including his head as they all shared the special moment with the star.

The best scene of the clip shows how one of the players’ lifted the cake and ripped it on the forward’s face as he looked ‘funny’.

Musa reacts:

“Thank you is never going to be enough. For your messages, calls, prayers and gifts, I am grateful. We shall always have reasons to celebrate. Thanks for making my birthday a special one.”

FIFA recognizes 101 caps for Musa

Meanwhile, FIFA has stated that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa now has 101 caps for the Nigerian senior national team, as he joins two other players who reached such feat.

Former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama also finished on 101 caps for the Super Eagles before they retired from football.

Musa achieved the feat during a World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic which was played in Douala, Cameroon as Nigeria defeated their opponents 2-0.

Musa made his senior team debut at the age of 17 on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

Emenike shows off Owerri mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike who made huge cash from the game of football has once again taken to social media to show off his lavish mansion completed in Owerri a few years back.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emenike who played in about seven different countries gave his followers an exterior view of the property which could be described as a royal castle.

Painted in all white, the gigantic mansion in Owerri also has special lightings which illuminates the compound which is exquisitely finished.

