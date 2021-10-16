Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the job at Newcastle United following the takeover by Saudi-back consortium

The former Real Madrid manager has been linked with the coaching job at St James’ Park, but reports say Zidane is not interested

It was gathered that the 49-year-old manager is hoping to replace Didier Deschamps to become the manager of the French national football team

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down offers linking him with the managerial position at Newcastle United.

The Premier League club which was acquired by Saudi-backed consortium last week are currently on the look for a manager to replace Steve Bruce.

SPORTbible are reporting that Zidane has made up his mind not to take up the job at St James’ Park as he is hoping to replace Didier Deschamps as manager of Les Bleus.

Zinedine Zidane not interested in Newcastle job. Photo: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

The 49-year-old guided Real Madrid to a three successive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018 and he is being eyed by new Newcastle owners.

Former Chelsea managers Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard have also been linked with the job as both tacticians are currently free agents.

Following France’ Euro 2020 and Nations League finals failures, Zidane believes he is capable of becoming France’ national team coach.

As a result, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard now looks good for the plum job on Tyneside, as the former Liverpool legend is "intrigued" by the idea of joining the club.

Appointing a manager with such little experience would represent a risk for the Newcastle ownership group, but by the same token, taking the job will also require a leap of faith by Gerrard.

