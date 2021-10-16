Victor Osimhen has received encomiums from former Super Eagles star Pascal Patrick who is impressed with his games

Pascal Patrick who is the Chairman Bauchi state Football Association explained that Victor Osimhen has done well

Osimhen scored for the Super Eagles in their 2-0 win over Central Africa Republic in game played in Cameroon

Former Super Eagles star Pascal Patrick who is the current coordinator of the three-time African champions has hailed Napoli striker Victor Osimhen claiming the former Lille star has nose for netting goals.

So far this season in the Serie A for Napoli, Victor Osimhen has proven that he is one of the most reliable strikers in the world considering his performances so far netting four goals in six games.

He also bagged in two goals against Leicester City in their Europa League draw at the King Power stadium as the Nigerian prevented the Premier League side from scoring.

Victor Osimhen in action for Italian side Napoli. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL, Patrick Pascal explained that he has been following the development of Victor Osimhen since he was young.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Patrick Pascal's reaction

“Osimhen is one player that I have followed from his days with the U17 national team and I have seen his game evolve so much and grown to become one of the first names on Gernot Rohr’s team sheet. I am happy with the rate he is developing.

“He is fast, good with his head and uses both legs and blessed with a nose for scoring goals. Osimhen is not the kind of traditional centre forward that hangs around the penalty box waiting for long deliveries to score goals; he falls back to help his defenders and his holdup play is excellent.''

Victor Osimhen Names Mikel Obi, 2 Other Superstars Who Inspired His Football Career

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Chelsea stars Mikel Obi, Didier Drogba together with ex-Manchester United striker have been named by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as those who inspired his football career.

Presently, Victor Osimhen is having a nice time at Italian club Napoli and also in the Super Eagles of Nigerian netting in their last game against Central Africa Republic.

So far this season, the former Lille striker has scored nine goals for club and country and Victor Osimhen has also been tipped to fight for the CAF best player award this year.

Victor Osimhen stated that he is grateful to God for his career so far and hes hopes to continue getting the goals for his club and Super Eagles.

Source: Legit