Victor Osimhen has hailed Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo for inspiring his football career

The Napoli striker explained that things were not easy for him years back when he started playing football

Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers this season in Europe considering his performances so far for Napoli

Former Chelsea stars Mikel Obi, Didier Drogba together with ex-Manchester United striker have been named by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as those who inspired his football career.

Presently, Victor Osimhen is having a nice time at Italian club Napoli and also in the Super Eagles of Nigerian netting in their last game against Central Africa Republic.

So far this season, the former Lille striker has scored nine goals for club and country and Victor Osimhen has also been tipped to fight for the CAF best player award this year.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli. Photo by Franco Romano

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL, Victor Osimhen stated that he is grateful to God for his career so far and hes hopes to continue getting the goals for his club and Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen's reaction

"It feels good, it all started like a dream, boyhood dream from the slum.

"I just wanted to become a professional player, inspired by a lot of legends like Didier Drogba, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, and the rest.

"And I feel like, to be able to achieve this feat, is one of my biggest achievements in life and I am really grateful to God for that."

Super Eagles Star Wins Prestigious Award in Serie A as he Prepares for Clash with Central African Republic

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Victor Osimhen was named the Serie A Player for the Month of September following his brilliant performances.

Despite being red-carded in Napoli's first game of the season against Venezia in August, Osimhen bounced back to produced eye-catching displays.

The Nigerian international scored seven goals in September with four of them coming in the Italian top-flight division.

And the 22-year-old was selected ahead of the likes of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to clinch his first individual award.

Osimhen won with more than half of the total votes ahead of his contenders for the individual accolade.

The Super Eagles began his goal haul during Napoli's 4-0 win over Udinese then added a brace in the 4-0 against Sampdoria.

Source: Legit.ng