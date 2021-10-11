Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010 and has appeared in two World Cup

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has disclosed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last for Brazil national team

Neymar stressed that his dream since childhood is to win the World Cup and will try his best in the coming edition

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain has explained that he will do all his best to help Brazil win the 2022 World Cup claiming that the tournament scheduled for Qatar would be his last.

There is no doubt about the fact that Neymar is one of the best forwards in the world and the former Barcelona star has made 114 appearances for Brazil since making his debut in 2010.

During the 2014 World Cup hosted by Brazil, Neymar was among the Brazilian players who featured and he also represented his country at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Neymar in action for the Brazilian national team. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

By the time the 2026 World Cup will be staged, Neymar will be 34 and the Brazilian is of the view that he might not have the energy to play again then.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the report on Daily Mail and GOAL, Neymar stated emphatically that winning the World Cup has been his dream since he was young and he would do everything possible to have the crown.

Neymar's reaction

''I think it's my last World Cup.

''I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more.

''So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it.''

Neymar’s stunning ex-girlfriend makes brutal statement that will make the PSG star angry

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Natalia Barulich who was the girlfriend of Brazilian footballer Neymar has appeared to have taken a dig at the Paris Saint-Germain forward when speaking about her past relationships.

Before breaking up earlier this year with the former Barcelona star, Barulich and Neymar dated for few months and she used to watch her former partner in the stadium.

It was at the birthday of Neymar that the duo met before they started dating until something known to two of them happened which facilitated their breakup.

As one of the richest footballers on earth, Neymar has moved on with his life and the Brazilian is now said to be dating another woman while the latest development about Barulich is not disclosed.

Natalia Barulich explained that her past relationships has been forgotten stressing that she does not need to have what is not important for her life.

Source: Legit