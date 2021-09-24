Neymar is a Brazilian footballer currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil natinsl senior team

The former Barcelona forward dated stunning model Natalia Barulich before the pair broke up earlier this year

Barulich has now claimed that she is happy for not having what is of no importance to her in a dig

Natalia Barulich who was the girlfriend of Brazilian footballer Neymar has appeared to have taken a dig at the Paris Saint-Germain forward when speaking about her past relationships.

Before breaking up earlier this year with the former Barcelona star, Barulich and Neymar dated for few months and she used to watch her former partner in the stadium.

It was at the birthday of Neymar that the duo met before they started dating until something known to two of them happened which facilitated their breakup.

As one of the richest footballers on earth, Neymar has moved on with his life and the Brazilian is now said to be dating another woman while the latest development about Barulich is not disclosed.

According to the report on UK Sun, Natalia Barulich explained that her past relationships has been forgotten stressing that she does not need to have what is not important for her life.

Natalia Barulich's reaction

''I will always have love for the few I've shared a relationship with.

"But those are all just stories now in my book of life. I'm so grateful for every experience shaping me into the woman I am right now.

"Now we keep moving forward and growing knowing exactly what I want and do not want for my life."

Joan Laporta says Neymar wanted a return to Barcelona

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how President of Barcelona football club of Spain Joan Laporta stated that Brazilian legend Neymar was desperate in reuniting with Lionel Messi at the Catalan club before the Argentine left.

Laporta stated that Neymar was keen on a return to the Catalan outfit having left to join French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The playmaker was at the La Liga club for four years helping them to win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League.

Neymar was part of the free-scoring MSN trio alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, and while he continues to ply his trade in France, he had been linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

He was eventually reunited with Messi at PSG following Barcelona’s financial status as they could not keep the six-time Ballon d’Or winner due to Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

