Man United star Raphael Varane could only last for 43 minutes during France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain

The central defender was off the pitch after hurting his thigh towards the end of the opening half of the encounter

Les Blues however emerged victorious after beating the Spanish national team 2-1 at the end of regulation period

Raphael Varane has joined the list of Manchester United stars who will miss this weekend's Premier League clash against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The former Real Madrid defender was forced out of France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain at the San Siro Stadium and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano for the remainder of the game two minutes before the first half ended.

This will however mount more pressure on the Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has already lost Harry Maguire to a similar occurrence.

Man United star Raphael Varane on the pitch during France's Nations League clash vs Spain. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Sky Sports report that the Frenchman was later spotted putting ice on his thigh after taking his place on the bench.

The 28-year-old joined United from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window and has made seven appearances with one assist credited to his name.

His arrival has also positioned the Old Trafford dwellers as one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this campaign.

Varane reunited with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the Manchester club having helped Los Blancos triumph on four different occasions in the UEFA elite championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo records 112th international goal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his international goals tally for Portugal following their 3-0 triumph over 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar.

His left-footed strike from close range saw his side break the deadlock in the 37th minute after receiving a pass from fellow Red Devils teammate Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, he was substituted at halftime with Rafael Leao taking his place on the pitch for the remainder of the encounter as reported by Sky Sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke legendary Ali Daei's 109 goals record after scoring two late goals to help his national team overcome Ireland in their World Cup qualifier last month.

