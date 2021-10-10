Cristiano Ronaldo further raised the bar on the international stage after scoring in Portugal's 3-0 triumph

The former Juventus attacker scored his 112th goal in the 37th minute of the meeting while Jose Fonte and Andre Silva completed the victory

However, the forward only lasted 45 minutes as he was replaced by his manager with Rafael Leao for the rest of the game

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his international goals tally for Portugal following their 3-0 triumph over 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar.

His left-footed strike from close range saw his side break the deadlock in the 37th minute after receiving a pass from fellow Red Devils teammate Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, he was substituted at halftime with Rafael Leao taking his place on the pitch for the remainder of the encounter as reported by Sky Sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke legendary Ali Daei's 109 goals record after scoring two late goals to help his national team overcome Ireland in their World Cup qualifier last month.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the 2016 European Champions in the 37th minute while Jose Fonte and Andre Silva completed the flawless victory for Fernando Santos' men.

The 36-year-old has now gapped the Iranian Icon with three goals, while Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) and Ferenc Puskas (Hungary), and Godfrey Chitalu complete the top five top scorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Premier League player for the month of September following his impressive performances for the Red Devils since he returned to Old Trafford.

After spending three years at Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to make a return to the Premier League which made Manchester United fans happy.

And in the month of September, Cristiano Ronaldo netted three Premier League goals and has scored five so far for Manchester United which is an incredible show.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo beat Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to win the award.

