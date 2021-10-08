Cristiano Ronaldo is the number one Premier League player who is making highest money on Instagram post

The Manchester United star has the highest followers on Instagram in the world and he is charging £1.5million per post

Paul Pogba is occupying second on the list as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus are also named

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is now the player topping the Instagram rich list of Premier League stars with the Portugal international said to be earning £1.5million per post which is around N840.9million.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no doubt one of the best players in the world and arguably the most popular professional footballer on earth considering his wealth.

On Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has more than 300 million followers which is massive and companies do approach the footballer for them to advertise their brands.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba in action for Manchester United. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun and Myprotein.com, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Old Trafford Paul Pogba is the next Premier League player on the list.

Below is the list and their charges per post on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo with £1.5m per post

Paul Pogba with £208K per post

Mohamed Salah with £189K per post

Thiago Silva with £77K per post

Raphael Varane with £73K per post

Gabriel Jesus with £66K per post

Kevin De Bruyne with £64K per post

Roberto Firmino with £55K per post

N'Golo Kante with £51K per post

Marcus Rashford with £50K per post

Cristiano Ronaldo named best EPL player for month of September

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the Premier League player for the month of September following his impressive performances for the Red Devils since he returned to Old Trafford.

After spending three years at Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to make a return to the Premier League which made Manchester United fans happy.

And in the month of September, Cristiano Ronaldo netted three Premier League goals and has scored five so far for Manchester United which is an incredible show.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to win the award.

The report also added that Mikel Arteta who is the coach of Arsenal has been named the best Premier League coach for the month of September.

