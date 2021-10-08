Premier League body have announced Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player for the month of September

The Manchester United forward beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger to win the award

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta was also named as the best Premier League manager for the month of September

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Premier League player for the month of September following his impressive performances for the Red Devils since he returned to Old Trafford.

After spending three years at Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to make a return to the Premier League which made Manchester United fans happy.

And in the month of September, Cristiano Ronaldo netted three Premier League goals and has scored five so far for Manchester United which is an incredible show.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premoer League side Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Sky Sports and Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo beat Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to win the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The report also added that Mikel Arteta who is the coach of Arsenal has been named the best Premier League coach for the month of September.

Although the Gunners started their campaign this season on a disappointing note, but they have been able to get some descent results recently in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta and his wards recorded wins over Tottenham, Norwich and Burnley as Arsenal bounced back to winning ways.

Usain Bolt rates Cristiano Ronaldo high over Lionel Messi

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Usain Bolt joined the debates and discussions about who is the greatest footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the Jamaican picking the Manchester United star.

The talks on who is the greatest between these two superstars have been on ground for long and fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always engage in big arguments.

These two characters have also been doing lots of good for themselves by breaking records and setting another to the delight of their fans around the world.

One thing Lionel Messi has more than Cristiano Ronaldo is that the Argentine has won the Ballon d'Or award six times in his career, while the Portugal international has five.

According to the report on Tribuna, Usain Bolt admitted that although it might be hard to pick one out of these two greats, but he settled for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Legit