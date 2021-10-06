Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated as the best footballer by Usain Bolt who believes the Portuguese is better than Messi

The Portugal international recently made a return to Manchester United while Lionel Messi moved to PSG

Lionel Messi is currently struggling to get goals at Paris Saint-Germain as fans are still waiting for him to soar

Usain Bolt has joined the debates and discussions about who is the greatest footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the Jamaican picking the Manchester United star.

The talks on who is the greatest between these two superstars have been on ground for long and fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always engage in big arguments.

These two characters have also been doing lots of good for themselves by breaking records and setting another to the delight of their fans around the world.

One thing Lionel Messi has more than Cristiano Ronaldo is that the Argentine has won the Ballon d'Or award six times in his career, while the Portugal international has five.

According to the report on Tribuna, Usain Bolt admitted that although it might be hard to pick one out of these two greats, but he settled for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Usain Bolt's reaction

"It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils.

"I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates at Manchester United will face Leicester in next game, while PSG tackle Angers.

Ronaldo's mother kicks against son marrying model Georgina

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Dolores who is the mother of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly kicked against her star son marrying current partner Georgina Rodriguez despite being in relationship for more than five years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since he was at Spanish giants Real Madrid and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be very happy with the Spanish model.

Interestingly, Georgina Rodriguez is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's youngest child and the pair are also living together in Manchester following the return of the Portuguese to the Premier League.

Dolores and other members of Cristiano Ronaldo's family believe Georgina is dating their breadwinner because of financial gain.

