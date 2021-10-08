Gernot Rohr has been asked to be sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following Super Eagles dismal performance against CAR

The German gaffer and his team succumbed to a last-minute goal from Karl Namngandaa which made Group C open

The Super Eagles will play the return leg on October 8, 2021, to reclaim top spot in the group that comprises Liberia and Cape Verde

Nigerian fan wants Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr to be relieved of his duties after Nigeria were beaten by the Central African Republic by 1-0.

A 90th-minute strike from Karl Namngandaa stunned the three-time African champions in front of their home fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Fans have had enough of Germa gaffer Gernot Rohr after the Super Eagles were beaten by CAR. Photo by Visonhaus

Source: Getty Images

The defeat did not affect the Super Eagles status in Group C but fans believe the loss is unforgivable and Rohr should be sacked immediately.

What fans said:

One fan said:

“It is high time NFF sack Rohr. After five years of being in charge of a team, Rohr can’t build a team with a play pattern. #Sack Rohr Now! (sic)”

Another fan added:

“Rohr shouldn’t be the coach managing the Super Eagles in 2021, he does not have any persona to match this squad, pay him and sack him, get a young vibrant coach, please (sic).”

It is understood that the 68-year-old is being owed several months salary as one supporter stood to his defence and said:

“A loss at home to the Central African Republic is the height of abysmal performance from the Super Eagles. It’s one that should earn coach Gernot Rohr a sack Letter. I just remembered NFF is owning Coach Rohr 8 months of salary.”

Man United, Man City chase Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that two English Premier League clubs Manchester United and city rivals Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Victor Osimhen’s situation as they are both interested in the Nigerian international.

The Napoli of Italy forward was named the Serie A player for the month of September as he has been in impressive form so far this season.

Osimhen has found the back of the net seven times in eight matches for the Partenopei this season which has attacted several big clubs in Europe.

Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Complete Sports, are now reporting that the two Manchester clubs are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the Premier League, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have also been credited with an interest.

