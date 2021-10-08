Victor Osimhen has been impressive for Napoli so far this season which has attracted several top clubs in Europe

Both Manchester clubs are reportedly interested in the Nigerian international who has also been linked with French club PSG

Reports say Italian club Napoli would only listen to offers in the region of €110m (£93m) for the in-demand attacker

Two English Premier League clubs Manchester United and city rivals Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Victor Osimhen’s situation as they are both interested in the Nigerian international.

The Napoli of Italy forward was named the Serie A player for the month of September as he has been in impressive form so far this season.

Osimhen has found the back of the net seven times in eight matches for the Partenopei this season which has attacted several big clubs in Europe.

Victor Osimhen could move to the Premier League. Photo: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Complete Sports, are now reporting that the two Manchester clubs are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the Premier League, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have also been credited with an interest.

It was gathered that Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis according to the report would only listen to offers in the region of €110m (£93m) for the in-demand attacker.

Napoli have Osimhen on a contract until June 2025, placing the club in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations.

Osimhen speaks after become a victim of racist abuse

Osimhen has branded racism as ‘disgusting’ after the Nigerian star and a few other Napoli players suffered racist abuse from fans.

Napoli maintained their 100 percent record in the Serie A having defeated Fiorentina right in their backyard 2-1 on Sunday night.

The loss by Fiorentina stunned the home fans as they resorted to chants, calling Napoli players all sorts of names.

During the post-match interviews, the insults were heard aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Horrified by the incident, Fiorentina director-general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.

