Central Africa Republic on Thursday evening, October 7, defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Teslim Balogun stadium

Karl Namnganda scored the only goal that condemned the Super Eagles to a defeat in front of their fans

Nigeria will be traveling to Central Africa Republic for the second leg on October 10 with the hope of getting good result

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday evening, October 7, suffered an home defeat against visiting Central African Republic losing 1-0 in a game played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Nigeria who are three-time African champions went into this game with the hopes of them getting a win in front of their fans, but they faced a more determined Central Africa Republic side.

Gernot Rohr decided to start the duo of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho up front, but they were unable to find the back of the net against Central Africa Republic.

Super Eagles in action against Central Africa Republic.

Source: Instagram

The first half however ended with the two teams finding it hard to score at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Super Eagles came out smoking in the second half, but they were still unable to score against their opponents.

Nigerians were thinking that the match would end in a goalless draw before Karl Namnganda scored the winner for the visitors.

Super Eagles tried all their best to restore parity before the end of the game, but they were unable to score as the match ended 1-0 in favour of Central Africa Republic.

Source: Legit Nigeria