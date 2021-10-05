Ahmed Musa has rolled out cash for some ladies who hailed the Super Eagles captain while he was driving

The former CSKA Moscow striker was driving his G Wagon when he spotted the ladies inside a tricycle

Musa is expected to play for the Super Eagles in their coming double header against Central Africa Republic

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles has shown his generosity to some ladies while driving on his G Wagon as the former Leicester Star gave them some cash.

These Hausa ladies were inside a tricycle when they saw Ahmed Musa driving his G Wagon worth N100million, and they started praising the Super Eagles captain.

Ahmed Musa looked at the them and had to roll down the glass before giving them some cash and drove off with the ladies in joyous momentum.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in action.

Source: Getty Images

There is no doubt about the fact that Ahmed Musa is one of the richest Nigerian footballers considering what the 28-year-old has made thanks to football.

The former Kano Pillars striker is also a player whose love for expensive rides knows no bound as he has many cars in his garage.

Ahmed Musa who is currently having 98 caps for the Super Eagles is looking forward to having 100 and possibly break Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama's records of 101 games.

Musa who is on the books of Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk is expected to arrive the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday, October 5, for the double header against Central Africa Republic.

Super Eagles have won their first two games in the World Cup qualifiers and Gernot Rohr and his wards want to continue with their impressive performance.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Source: UGC

Ahmed Musa visits Kano Pillars on return from Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa joined his former team Kano Pillars after arriving Nigeria for Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Nigerian Professional League side signed Musa after failing to get a new club in Europe during the January transfer window.

Musa posed with his former teammates on their training ground in a group photo wearing native attire.

The 28-year-old had his breakthrough during the summer window as he joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük.

During his short spell with the Kano based- side, the former CSKA Moscow star provided one assist in seven matches.

Currently in the Turkish Super Lig, Musa has also made seven appearances for Fatih Karagümrük and score one goal.

