Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw who called him a true professional

Since making his return to Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in 7 games

The Portugal international is expected to be in action for Manchester United in their next game against Leicester City

Luke Shaw has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that himself and other teammates at Old Trafford are enjoying the benefits of his return.

After 12 years of leaving the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo made a stunning return to Manchester United and the Portuguese has already been impressive in all competitions.

On his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was said to have told his teammates that they can win the Premier League title this season with hard work and commitment.

Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

In his first seven games for Manchester United so far this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals for the Old Trafford landlords.

According to the report on Mirror, Luke Shaw stated clearly that he is happy to be playing in the same team with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luke Shaw's reaction

“You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It’s clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years.

“His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room.”

Manchester United are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table with 14 points after seven games.

Usain Bolt rates Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Usain Bolt joined the debates and discussions about who is the greatest footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the Jamaican picking the Manchester United star.

The talks on who is the greatest between these two superstars have been on ground for long and fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always engage in big arguments.

These two characters have also been doing lots of good for themselves by breaking records and setting another to the delight of their fans around the world.

One thing Lionel Messi has more than Cristiano Ronaldo is that the Argentine has won the Ballon d'Or award six times in his career, while the Portugal international has five.

Usain Bolt admitted that although it might be hard to pick one out of these two greats, but he settled for Cristiano Ronaldo.

