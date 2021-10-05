Ahmed Musa was spotted with his former Kano Pillars teammates during a training session at the Sani Abacha stadium

The Nigerian international hit Super Eagles camp ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic

The 28-year-old made seven appearances for the Sai Masu Gida during his short spell that last for three months

Ahmed Musa joined his former team Kano Pillars after arriving Nigeria for Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, Instagram.

Musa spotted with Kano Pillars teammates

The Nigerian Professional League side signed Musa after failing to get a new club in Europe during the January transfer window.

Ahmed Musa visits former Nigerian club Kano Pilars as he arrives camp for World Cup qualifier against CAR. Photo by @naija_footballers

Musa posed with his former teammates on their training ground in a group photo wearing native attire.

The 28-year-old had his breakthrough during the summer window as he joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük.

During his short spell with the Kano based- side, the former CSKA Moscow star provided one assist in seven matches.

Currently in the Turkish Super Lig, Musa has also made seven appearances for Fatih Karagümrük and score one goal.

Musa is expected to lead the Super Eagles in the Qatar 2022 qualifier against visiting Central African Republic team.

Nigeria have won two straight matches against Liberia and Cape Verde which keeps them in firm position to qualify to the final stages.

