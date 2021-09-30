Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Central Africa Republic in a double header in October 7 and 10

These two fixtures is in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup as Nigeria will continue their quest to qualify

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles together with Alex Iwobi are among the invited players for the coming two ties

Gernot Rohr who is the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has listed captain Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for the double header against Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria have started their campaign in the qualifiers on brighter note winning their first two games and they are topping Group C with six points while Central Africa Republic are at the bottom with just a point.

Gernot Rohr has been given the mandate of qualifying Nigeria for the next World Cup as the NFF under Amaju Pinnick wants the German and his wards to do well in the competition.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and his assistant Joseph Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

Source: Original

According to the official statement made available by the Super Eagles media team, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen are among the players invited for the two games.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

When will Super Eagles play the games?

The first leg between the Super Eagles and Central Africa Republic will be played at the Teslim Balogun stadium on October 7, while the second fixture will hold in Douala three days later.

In the history of the Super Eagles, they have never gotten to the quarterfinals of the World Cup and no African nation has won the title.

At the last edition of the World Cup held in Russia, Nigeria only played three matches and were eliminated in the group stage.

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi posts photo of himself and daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi posted an adorable and heartwarming photo of himself and his precious daughter taking a walk, with the Nigerian footballer expressing happiness.

Since Ndidi and his wife Dinma welcomed their daughter last year, the Leicester City footballer has always been expressing how great and fulfilled he is to become a father.

According to the photo Wilfred Ndidi posted on his official page, the Nigerian was putting on a black suit while walking with his daughter.

There is no doubt about the fact that Wilfred Ndidi is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League considering his performances since he teamed up with Leicester City.

Source: Legit.ng