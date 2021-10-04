Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has not been paid for the last eight months by his employers, the Nigerian Football Federation

The German and his players are currently preparing for their double header against Central Africa Republic

Nigerian Football Federation under Amaju Pinnick are said to be working hard towards paying their coach

Latest development coming in indicated that Gernot Rohr who is the coach of the Super Eagles has not been paid for the last eight months as Nigeria prepare to face Central Africa Republic.

Gernot Rohr was appointed as the Super Eagles coach in 2016 by the Nigerian Football Federation replacing Sunday Oliseh who decided to walk away.

Since his appointment as the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr had led the Nigerian team to two major tournaments which was the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the knockout stages losing their last group game 2-1 against Argentina.

And at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, Gernot Rohr and his wards finished as third best even though Nigerians wanted the Super Eagles to win the title.

However, the Super Eagles have qualified for the next Nations Cup and they are now fighting to pick the ticket for the next World Cup in Qatar.

According to the latest report by Scorenigeria, Gernot Rohr has not been paid by the NFF in the last eight months.

Gernot Rohr is also said to be paying the team’s video analyst, chief scout as well as fitness and goalkeeper trainers from his monthly salary of $45,000 around N18.4million.

