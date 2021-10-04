Super Eagles of Nigeria will this month face Central Africa Republic in double header which is expected to be tough

Former Liverpool star Taiwo Awoniyi has been invited into the Super Eagles replacing Terem Moffi who got injured

Awoniyi who began his career on the streets of Ilorin in Kwara state stated that he will continue to work hard

Kwara born striker Taiwo Awoniyi has finally gotten a call-up to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic this month.

The former Liverpool striker has been impressive so far this season for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin and there have been calls from Nigerians for him to be invited into the Super Eagles.

When the first list of players to play the two games against Central Africa Republic, Taiwo Awoniyi did not make it, but he instead continued with his impressive game for Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi in action for German side Union Berlin.

Source: Getty Images

And on Sunday, October 4, Terem Moffi got injured and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had to invite Taiwo Awoniyi as a replacement.

According to the report on GOAL and Brila, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is of the believe that Taiwo Awoniyi come bring good competitions to his team.

The 24-year-old who on Sunday, October 3, scored a brace for Union Berlin explained to Legit.ng that he is happy with the latest development about his career stressing that he will continue to work hard.

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

''Like I have always been telling, I was created by God and not by man and he has plans for my life and I trust him that he will continue to do great things for me.

''Me and Iheanacho won the Under 17 World Cup together, and he has been in the Super Eagles since 2015 and that was the plans of God for his career.

''Thanks to Gernot Rohr for the invite and appreciations also to all Nigerians for their support and I want to promise that I won't disappoint if given the chance to play.''

Rangers star snubs England, Italy for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Calvin Bassey who plays for Scottish giants Rangers as a defender explained that his mother played an important role for him to have accepted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On Friday, September 30, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr named Calvin Bassey and 22 others for the coming double header against the Central Africa Republic in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr has been given the mandate by the Nigerian Football Federation for him to do his best in ensuring the qualification of the Super Eagles for the next World Cup.

Calvin Bassey who got a call-up from the Super Eagles is also eligible to play for Italy and the Three-Lions of England, but he decided to pick Nigeria.

