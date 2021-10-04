Plateau United have presented new manager Fidelis Ilechukwu with an official car according to a statement

Barely three weeks after his appointment as technical adviser of the club, the management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos has presented its technical adviser, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu with a Peugeot 406 wagon as his official car, trynaija reports.

Plateau State commissioner of Youth and Sports Development Victor Lapang presented the car keys to coach Ilechukwu at a brief ceremony held at the club house in Jos.

Lapang urged the coach to work hard by winning laurels for the club which is one of the fast growing teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League with a large followership across the length and breadth of the country.

Plateau United presents new manager Ilechukwu with an official car. Photo: PoojaMedia

Source: UGC

The Youth and Sports Development commissioner explained that the motive behind the presentation of the car is to aid him settle down quickly and do his job with ease and assured him of government support to enable him succeed.

On his part, general manager of the club, Pius Henwan who handed over the car keys to the sports commissioner for onward presentation to the technical adviser, said the essence of the gesture is to enable him settle down quickly in his new environment.

Henwan assured that management of the club under his leadership will continue to do its best to give the coach and technical crew all the needed support to enable them achieve the club objectives.

It would be recalled that Plateau United unveiled Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu as its new manager after penning down a two-year contract to succeed Abdu Maikaba whose contract expired last season.

