Finidi George has been officially unveiled by Nigerian Professional League side Enyimba as their new manager

The former Nigerian international took over from Fatai Osho after his contract with the Peoples' Elephant expired last season

The ex-Sharks, Ajax, and FReal Betis star will be handling his first game in the Confederations Cup clash against Senegal side Diambers FC

The long wait for Finidi George's confirmation as Enyimba new coach has officially been confirmed by the club, Enyimba.

The former Super Eagles winger replaced Fatai Osho as the new People's Elephant boss and will be hoping to win trophies with the Aba based club.

Finidi George was finally unveiled by NPFL side Enyimba Football Club. Photo by Enyimba

The vastly experienced player was unveiled by the chairman of the club Felix Anyasi during the official contract signing.

The former Ajax and Real Betis star said:

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me. I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me.

"On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”

The eight-time Nigerian champions and two-time African champions will be competing in this season's Confederations Cup.

Enyimba will play Senegalese side Diambers FC in the second round next month and Finidi is expected to put his tactics on display, Vanguard.

And the game would be Finidi's first assignment as coach of the club before the Nigerian Professional League (NPFL) kicks off later in the year.

Finidi once spoke to Legit.ng on Instagram about his not playing for the Super Eagles at the 2002 World Cup.

Finidi's biggest regret

My biggest regret was not representing my country at the 2002 World Cup due to what happened at the Nation Cup in Mali the same year.

"Myself and other players were not happy with the way the administration and we spoke out and this was used against us.

"We had qualified into the quarter-finals of the tournament but not too convincing and the bonuses they promised were not given to us.

"At least we should have been paid our bonuses since we made it into the last eight and that was the issue raised for our exemption from the World Cup squad. I will never forget that."

Finidi not confident in Rohr

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Finidi George who played 62 games for the Super Eagles has stated clearly that he has no confidence in the current Nigerian team being led by coach Gernot Rohr.

Since he was appointed as the Super Eagles coach by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Gernot Rohr has not been able to win any title for Nigeria.

He led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Nigerian failed to qualify from their group no thanks to their final game defeat against Argentina.

