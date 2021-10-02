Luis Suarez was on target on Saturday night against his former club Barcelona as Atletico Madrid recorded 2-0 win

The former Liverpool star was in great form against the Catalans as he showed them what they have been missing

Barcelona are currently having troubled season and manager Ronald Koeman is under serious pressure

Barcelona's lackluster performance this season in all competition continued on Saturday, October 2, as the Catalans suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in Spanish La Liga game.

Losing their last match 3-0 against Benfica in the Champions League, Barcelona fans were hoping that their players would redeem themselves against Atletico Madrid, but they were unable to get good result.

Thomas Lemar scored the first goal for Atletico Madrid in the 23rd minute sending the home fans into total jubilation against Barcelona.

Luis Suarez scores as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona. Photo by Denis Doyle

One minute before the end of the first half, Luis Suarez scored the second goal for Atletico Madrid as he hurt his former club thereby giving his side a 2-0 lead.

Barcelona tried all their best in the second half, but it was not enough as Atletico Madrid went on to win the Spanish La Liga encounter 2-0.

This latest result will now add the pressure on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman as the club's chiefs are said to be planning to fire him.

Luis Suarez tells Xavi not to return to Barcelona as manager

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona and Spanish football legend Xavi has been warned by Luis Suarez not to return to the Camp Nou as manager as his former teammate wants him to concentrate on his present job.

Things have not been rosy for Barcelona this season in all competitions and there have been reports that the club's chiefs might fire manager Ronald Koeman.

In the two matches that Barcelona have played so far this season in the Champions League, they have lost with fans believing that the club are now facing the consequences of Messi's exit.

Although Barcelona have not made any decision on Xavi, but there are strong indications that they are interested in having him back this time around as gaffer.

